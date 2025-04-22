Tarn Taran sarpanch murder case: Punjab Police arrest prime accused

Chandigarh: Punjab’s Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in joint operation with Tarn Taran police has arrested the prime accused involved in heinous murder case of Sarpanch Bachittar Singh alias Bikkar, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Monday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sukhbir Singh alias Sukh, a resident of Barwala in Tarn Taran.

As per the information, Sarpanch Bachittar Singh was shot dead by two bike borne assailants in village Naushera Pannuan in Tarn Taran on September 12, 2024.

DGP Yadav said that the arrested accused is a habitual offender with several cases under the NDPS Act, Arms Act cases and snatching incidents have been registered against him. Further investigation is underway to identify his associates and unearth the full extent of his criminal activities, he added.

Sharing more details, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) AGTF Promod Ban said that the teams of the AGTF under the supervision of AIG Sandeep Goel and teams of Tarn Taran police under the supervision of SSP Abhimanyu Rana, were pursuing the culprit involved in this case, and based human and intel inputs located the accused person roaming in the area of Pahuwind in Tarn Taran.

Sharing operation details, AIG Sandeep Goel said that acting swiftly, teams of the AGTF and Tarn Taran Police followed the trail of the accused person and managed to apprehend him from near Gurdwara Sahib at Pahuwind village. Police teams have also impounded his black Hero Splendor motorcycle, he added.

SSP Rana said that arrested accused Sukhbir played a crucial role in hatching conspiracy to execute murder of Sarpanch Bachittar Singh. The accused was also involved in conducting reccee of the victim Sarpanch, he said.

The SSP said that with the arrest of accused Sukhbir Singh, Tarn Taran police have successfully arrested seven of the total eight accused persons named in the case.