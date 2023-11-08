Targetting BJP, Priyanka Gandhi urges people to avoid voting on religious lines

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday targeted the ruling BJP saying the issue of religion is raked up during the elections, and urged people to avoid giving their votes on religious lines.

She was addressing a public meeting in favour of Congress candidate Deepak Joshi in Khategaon of Dewas district.

‘People say that Madhya Pradesh is a laboratory of RSS Whenever elections come, the issue of religion is raked up...Everybody’s feelings are associated with religion irrespective of one’s faiths. Will you not open your eyes when religion is being used and votes are sought?’ she asked the attendees. ‘The biggest political objective is that you (people) should be served, there should be progress, the country should be strong,’ she said. But people are being made to fight among themselves on religious lines for the sake of politics, Gandhi Vadra alleged.

Instead of voting on religious lines, people should seek the account of work from the leaders, she added.

‘The government brought the Agnipath scheme, which provides temporary jobs in the army, for the sons of farmers who serve the country. But they (those in power) make arrangements for their own sons to study in foreign countries, also arrange costly vehicles and palaces for them,’ she said.

The Congress governments in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have fulfilled various promises made to farmers, women and youth, she said.

‘But the BJP govt in Madhya Pradesh, on contrary, implemented schemes like Ladli Behna when elections came near. Where was the govt in the last 18 years?’ Vadra asked.