Tarang Shakti: Tejas LCA MK-1 shines in multinational air drill

Sulur (Tamil Nadu): The Indian Air Force (IAF) marked a significant milestone with the successful conclusion of the first phase of ‘Tarang Shakti,’ India’s first multinational air exercise in the past six decades on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu’s Sulur. This exercise, which began on August 6, 2024, brought together the air forces of India, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Spain, and showcased the capabilities of various aircraft, including the Indian-made Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas MK-1. The exercise highlighted India’s growing emphasis on indigenous defence production, particularly at a time when the country faces the need to modernise and replace its aging fleet of fighter jets.



In the spotlight of the exercise was the Tejas LCA MK-1, India’s indigenous light combat aircraft. The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, praised the tenacity and performance of the Tejas during the multinational drill. Despite being the smallest and lightest aircraft in the exercise, the Tejas proved its mettle in realistic combat scenarios, operating effectively as part of both the ‘blue force’ (friendly) and ‘red force’ (hostile) teams. The air chief expressed immense pride in the aircraft, underscoring its potential as a cornerstone of India’s future aerial defense strategy.

The push to integrate the Tejas LCA into the IAF’s fleet comes at a time when India is grappling with the need to replace older aircraft. This need is compounded by concerns over the country’s capacity to design and manufacture indigenous fighters on a large scale. The IAF’s pressing requirement for more fourth-generation-plus conventional aircraft suggests that India should prioritise improving its homegrown fighter, the Tejas, rather than relying heavily on foreign acquisitions.

However, the path to full operational readiness for the Tejas LCA MK-1 has been fraught with challenges, particularly in terms of production delays. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the state-owned enterprise responsible for manufacturing the Tejas, aims to deliver 16 fighters in the fiscal year 2024-25 and complete the entire order by 2028-29. The contract with GE, signed in August 2021, stipulates the delivery of 99 engines starting in March 2023 to meet the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) needs. These engines were supposed to align with HAL’s production schedule of 16 aircraft annually. However, GE has not yet delivered any engines, citing disruptions in the global supply chain. This delay raises concerns about the IAF’s combat readiness and the overall timeline for integrating the Tejas into its fleet.

Despite these challenges, the IAF remains committed to the Tejas program, viewing it as a crucial component of India’s defense strategy. The successful deployment of the Tejas during exercise Tarang Shakti, where it participated alongside advanced aircraft such as the Rafale, Eurofighter Typhoon, and Sukhoi-30, demonstrated its capabilities and potential as a modern fighter jet.

The multinational nature of exercise Tarang Shakti provided a unique platform for international collaboration and recognition of India’s indigenous defense capabilities. A notable moment during the exercise was when the German Air Chief, Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, took a sortie in the Tejas, underscoring international interest in the aircraft. Additionally, the Spanish Air Chief, Air General Francisco Bance Carbo, joined Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari in flying the Sukhoi-30, further highlighting the spirit of cooperation and mutual learning among the participating nations.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari emphasised the importance of such exercises in providing aircrews from different nations the opportunity to fly each other’s aircraft. This not only enhances their flying experience but also offers valuable insights into the nuances of operating different aircraft platforms. The professionalism and camaraderie displayed by all contingents were commendable, and the exercise met all its objectives, according to the IAF chief.

As India continues to navigate the complexities of modernising its air force, the Tejas LCA MK-1 stands as a symbol of the country’s aspirations to develop a self-reliant defence industry. The delays in the LCA MK-1A program, while concerning, are not insurmountable. With continued focus on overcoming production challenges and ensuring timely delivery of critical components, the Tejas has the potential to become a mainstay of the IAF’s fleet.

As the IAF looks to the future, the lessons learned from this exercise and the ongoing efforts to enhance the Tejas program will be crucial in shaping India’s defense strategy in the years to come.