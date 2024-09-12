Tarang Shakti: Largest International Air Exercise, Showcases Growing Military Prowess and Global Defence Cooperation

Jodhpur: Exercise Tarang Shakti-2024, India's largest international air exercise draws to a close on Saturday, marks a crucial step in the nation's evolution as a formidable military power. Conducted in two phases, from August 6 to 14 in Sulur, Tamil Nadu, and September 1 to 14 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Tarang Shakti has become a symbol of India's dedication to advancing military cooperation with global partners. With participation from 28 countries—seven actively contributing air assets and 21 others observing—Tarang Shakti is a testament to the Indian Air Force's (IAF) commitment to enhancing interoperability and regional security through collaboration.



Inspired by the U.S.-led Red Flag exercise, known for its realistic combat scenarios, Tarang Shakti aims to refine operational readiness and strategic cooperation. The event is monumental for India, not only in terms of military capacity but also as a tool for deepening geopolitical alliances. It reflects India’s growing influence in global defence, while highlighting its efforts to promote peace, stability, and shared security in an increasingly complex global environment.

In enhancing interoperability and collective security, the exercise's primary objectives center on improving interoperability among the participating air forces, refining operational effectiveness, and enhancing collective security in modern warfare. Tarang Shakti gives IAF pilots the invaluable opportunity to work alongside aircrews from various countries, learning diverse tactics and gaining exposure to different aircraft and combat systems. As Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Thursday stated during his closing address, "The professionalism with which all the contingents have conducted themselves is indeed appreciable...this exercise has highlighted the strength and unity of the global aviation community and our shared commitment to regional peace and stability."

More than 100 aircraft participated in over 600 sorties, with complex, large-force engagements involving 42 to 78 aircraft in both day and night operations. These exercises not only sharpened the combat readiness of the participants but also underscored the importance of collective security efforts in an era of growing geopolitical uncertainty.

In terms of strategic Importance, strengthening geopolitical ties- Tarang Shakti serves as a platform for India to bolster its defence relationships across the globe, in a world characterized by shifting geopolitical alliances, experts believe. The participation of nearly 30 countries, including key strategic partners, underscores India's importance on the global stage. The absence of Russia—India's traditional military hardware supplier—due to its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, further highlights India's gradual shift towards diversified defence partnerships. By inviting nations across the political spectrum, including the United States, Australia, France, Germany, and others, India demonstrates its intent to deepen its engagement with like-minded partners focused on peace and stability.

Additionally, the exercise reflects India's "Act East Policy," designed to strengthen ties with East and Southeast Asian countries. India's collaborative defence efforts, such as SIMBEX with Singapore and IND-INDOCORPAT with Indonesia, have been instrumental in building regional security frameworks. Tarang Shakti, therefore, not only enhances relations with traditional allies but also reinforces India's strategic position in the Indo-Pacific region.

One of the most striking aspects of Tarang Shakti is its scale and the diversity of participating nations. Australia contributed its F-18 fighters, while France showcased its Rafale aircraft. Germany, Spain, and the UK fielded the Typhoon, and Greece, the USA, and the UAE brought F-16s. The UAE also provided AWACS support, while Singapore and Bangladesh added C-130 transport aircraft to the mix. Though the U.S. did not field its F-35 jets for this exercise, its deployment of A-10 aircraft and FRA (Flight Refueling Aircraft) demonstrated the tactical breadth of the exercise.

For the IAF, this was a prime opportunity to deploy a range of assets, including the indigenous LCA Tejas, the Su-30 MKI, Mirage 2000, Rafale, MiG-29, and Jaguar fighters. These aircraft participated in complex scenarios that demanded real-time decision-making and tested operational readiness. Additionally, the deployment of advanced systems like the Netra and Phalcon AEW&C (Airborne Early Warning and Control) demonstrated India’s expanding air combat capabilities. The presence of these assets was not just about showcasing technological prowess but also about fine-tuning operational coordination across air forces with varied equipment and doctrines.

Tarang Shakti also acted as a platform for the Indian Air Force to highlight indigenously developed military hardware as part of India's "Make in India" initiative. The LCA Tejas, India's light combat aircraft, was a prominent feature of the exercise, symbolizing India's growing aerospace industry. This exercise allowed India to project itself as a credible player in the global defence market, emphasizing the country's push towards self-reliance in defence production.

The accompanying International Defence Aviation Exposition, inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, further showcased India's defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs), micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and startups. This exposition not only promoted Indian defence technologies but also opened doors for future partnerships with foreign allies.

Also, fostering bonds beyond the battlefield, apart from rigorous flying missions, Tarang Shakti included bonding activities that fostered camaraderie among the participants. Yoga sessions, static and aerial displays, and an "international night" allowed representatives from various nations to celebrate their collective achievements. Additionally, tours of Hyderabad and Bangalore—India's leading technology hubs—gave participants a firsthand view of the country's technological advancements in defence.

The Air Domain Awareness Symposium, another significant feature of the exercise, facilitated policy discussions on enhancing regional awareness. This platform allowed participating nations to exchange ideas on how to enhance cooperation and build a robust regional security framework, further strengthening their strategic alliances.

The success of Exercise Tarang Shakti has opened doors for future collaborations, such as the planned Exercise Karan Chakri. As Major General David A. Piffarerio, Deputy Commander of the U.S. Air Force, remarked, "This started out as an idea, but it came to fruition because of what you and your team have accomplished. Making it a personal and national success, the Indian Air Force has demonstrated its growing strength and capability."

The exercise not only enhanced India's strategic options but also demonstrated the potential for deeper ties and future collaborations in the global air force community. For India, Tarang Shakti represents a significant milestone in its journey toward becoming a key player in global defence.

It is also a significant milestone for India's role in global defence cooperation. It has set new benchmarks in military coordination, strategic partnerships, and operational readiness. By providing a platform for multinational engagement, fostering camaraderie, and showcasing indigenous capabilities, Tarang Shakti strengthens India’s position as a key player in the global aviation community.

As the Indian Air Force continues to evolve and adapt to modern warfare, exercises like Tarang Shakti will remain crucial in shaping India’s strategic partnerships and ensuring regional peace and stability. Through initiatives like these, India is poised to play an even more prominent role in shaping the future of global aviation and defence.