New Delhi: Tap water connections in rural households under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) have grown four-fold to about 15.30 crore as of November 2024, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25. Around 3.23 crore (17 per cent) of rural households had tap water connections at the time of the launch of the mission in August 2019, the pre-Budget document for the 2024-25 fiscal said.