Tanzanian President Hassan begins 4-day India visit

New Delhi: Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday began a four-day visit to India with an aim to bolster bilateral relations.



The presidential visit from Tanzania to India is taking place after a span of more than eight years.

On Monday, Hassan is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ‘Giving a fresh impetus to India-Tanzania ties. President @SuluhuSamia of Tanzania arrives on a State Visit to India. This is her first visit to India since the assumption of the office of President,’ Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote on X after Hassan’s arrival.

The Tanzanian president will also participate in a business and investment forum in Delhi on October 10. Hassan will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday morning and thereafter, she will hold a detailed bilateral dialogue with Modi.