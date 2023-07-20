Tankers only source of water for 32 villages and 15 hamlets

AURANGABAD: Amid flood-like situations and heavy rains in several parts of Maharashtra, 32 villages and 15 hamlets in three districts of the state’s Marathwada region are still dependent on tankers for their water needs, as per an official report.



The majority of these villages are in the Aurangabad district, says the report by the divisional commissioner’s office.

While monsoon arrived in the state over a month ago, it has picked momentum in several places in the past few days, sending many rivers in spate and causing flood-like situations in low-lying areas.

As per the report, about 40 private water tankers are being used to quench the thirst of 32 villages and 15 hamlets in the Marathwada region, which comprises Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani districts.

In Aurangabad, 29 villages and 15 wadis’ (hamlets) are dependent on 36 private tankers for water supply, the report says.

Two villages Hingoli district receive water through as many tankers. In Nanded district, two tankers are supplying water to one village, the report says.

Aurangabad district has received 90 per cent of its normal rainfall this season. While the expected rainfall here is 223.4 mm, the district has recorded 201.6 mm of rain so far.

Osmanabad district has seen the scantiest rainfall in the region. It has received only 162.8 mm of rain against an expected rainfall of 215.4 mm, another report says.