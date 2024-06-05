Tamil Nadu LS polls: DMK-led combine poised for massive win

Chennai: With the DMK and allies far ahead in all the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state and 1 in neighbouring Puducherry, it appears the outcome, for the Stalin-led Dravidian party will be similar to the success of the popular flick Baahubali.

The streak of electoral success for Stalin steered alliance began in the 2019 LS polls and since then, be it civic polls or the 2021 Assembly elections, it has been a sweet win for the DMK, Congress and other allies including the Left parties.

Stalin often said his party led alliance was a ‘Kolgai kootani’, one based on ideology and ensured cohesion among partners. Without doubt, the Lok Sabha election campaign of DMK and its allies in Tamil Nadu was led by the 71-year old Stalin whose election messaging appears to have resonated with the electorate. Stalin criss-crossed the state with the theme of social justice, and repeated that if PM Modi is again voted to power, he will first do away with reservation as BJP is allergic to social justice and will also change the Constitution.

The CM’s focus also had been on his regime’s string of welfare schemes including the Rs 1,000 per month assistance to women, the CM Breakfast Scheme for school children and the fare-free travel in state-run buses for women have clearly worked in favour of the ruling party and allies. Often he had said the DMK regime, despite constraints, implemented so many schemes and sought to corner the BJP by asking if the Prime Minister had the right answers to questions on schemes for Tamil Nadu.