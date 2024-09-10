Tamil Nadu govt signs pacts with US firms for over Rs 2,600 cr investment in state

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said it has signed investment pacts worth over Rs 2,600 crore with American companies during the ongoing US visit of state Chief Minister M K Stalin. MoUs were signed with Jabil, a leading provider of electronics manufacturing service and Rockwell Automation for investment and expansion activities in the state. In the presence of CM Stalin in the US city of Chicago on September 9, the government signed MoUs with Jabil and Rockwell Automation for investments of Rs 2,666 crore, creating 5,365 jobs, an official release said here.

The release said Jabil is a leading provider of electronics manufacturing services and solutions to major companies such as Apple, Cisco, HP and Dell. It has manufacturing units in China, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, and the US. An MoU was signed between the Tamil Nadu Government and the Fortune 500 company for setting up an electronics manufacturing unit in Tiruchirappalli with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore, creating 5,000 jobs. The event was attended by senior company officials including Matt Crowley, Executive Vice President. Further, the government signed a pact with Rockwell Automation, one of the world's largest companies in industrial automation and digital transformation, with its corporate headquarters located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. This is also a Fortune 500 company, the release said. An MoU was signed with the company for expanding its electronics manufacturing unit in Kanchipuram with an investment of Rs 666 crore. Further, an agreement was signed with Autodesk to enhance the skills of Tamil Nadu's youth and improve the competitiveness of MSMEs and startups in the industrial ecosystem. Autodesk is a US multinational corporation that provides software products and services for architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, education, and entertainment industries. The company has over 14,000 employees worldwide and is also a Fortune 500 company.

"Key investments secured for Tamil Nadu's industrial progress!," Stalin said on his 'X' handle..State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa was present on the occasion. He said the MoU with Jabil was a major milestone in the industrial journey of Central Tamil Nadu and for creating huge jobs for the people in the surrounding areas of Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Madurai, Dindigul, Karur and Thanjavur districts. "During this visit, in the presence of the Chief Minister, MoUs worth Rs 4,350 crore have been signed with 14 leading global companies in San Francisco and Chicago. He (CM) has also invited senior officials from various leading companies worldwide to invest in Tamil Nadu," the release added.