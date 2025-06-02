Tamil Nadu court sentences convict in Anna university case to life imprisonment

Chennai: A Mahila Court here on Monday awarded life sentence for a minimum period of 30 years without remission to the accused Gnanasekaran, who has been convicted for sexually harassing a student on the Anna University campus in December last year. Mahila Court judge M Rajalakshmi, who convicted Gnanasekaran on May 28, awarded sentences in respect of each 11 charges proved by the prosecution against him.The sentences run concurrently, the judge added.