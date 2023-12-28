Tamil Nadu: 52 in hosp after ammonia gas leak

The leak of ammonia gas from a subsea pipeline linked to a fertiliser manufacturing unit in north Chennai led to local residents suffering shortness of breath and nausea, authorities said on Wednesday, adding that 52 persons are under observation in hospitals.

The leak has been fully plugged and there is no cause for concern, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) said, following protests by people who sought closure of the plant.

“Within 20 minutes, the gas leak was plugged by specialists,” an official release here said, adding that “the TNPCB has confirmed that there is no ammonia leak now.”

Following the gas leak, the TNPCB ordered immediate suspension of operation of the Ammonia offshore pipeline activity for precooling and transfer.

The unit shall resume activity only after ensuring the safety of the pipelines and after obtaining a No Objection Certificate from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, the TNPCB said in a notice to the fertiliser manufacturing unit.

Also, other directions to the unit includes approval from Indian Register of Shipping and the TN Maritime Board.

The government has constituted a technical committee of experts to look into the matter and submit its immediate field assessment report within 24 hours and a full report within three days. The gas leak took place around 11.45 pm on December 26 and some fishermen and local residents who happened to be on the beachfront at midnight noticed unusual sounds and water gushing from some spots above the subsea pipeline. Soon, an odour spread through the air in north Chennai areas, causing severe discomfort to people. A number of persons fainted after experiencing a “burning sensation” in their eyes, throat and chest. Many people who were asleep woke up in panic and rushed out of their homes. They alerted neighbours and all of them soon reached the main roads, unsure of what to do.

For the people of north Chennai, the ammonia gas leak came as a second blow after they were affected by a recent oil spill. Approximately 60 people including children, who were residents of areas close to the fertiliser plant experienced unease, shortness of breath, nausea, faintness and irritation in the eyes and were treated in hospitals.

As of now, “52 people are under observation in hospitals”, the government said, adding that medical camps were organised in the affected areas. In a separate release, the state health department said, “All those in hospitals are doing well.”.

According to representatives of fishing villages, Chinna Kuppam, Periya Kuppam, Netaji Nagar and Burma Nagar in north Chennai were among the affected neighbourhoods.

People had a tough time finding transport at midnight and used whatever vehicles were available, such as autorickshaws and motorcycles, to reach hospitals.

An elderly woman fainted after bouts of vomiting and was rushed to a hospital in an autorickshaw. Buses and ambulances were also deployed by authorities to immediately bring the affected people to hospitals many kilometres away from the location of the fertiliser plant.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital here and spoke to the people admitted from the areas where the gas spread, and interacted with hospital authorities. agencies