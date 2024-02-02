Tamil actor Vijay enters politics, names party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam

CHENNAI: Eyeing electoral success in the 2026 Assembly elections, top Tamil star Vijay on Friday announced the launch of his political party, claiming people of Tamil Nadu were “yearning” for a change.

The term of the incumbent DMK government ends in 2026.

In a statement here, the 49-year-old actor announced the launch of his party “Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam,” even as he expressed concern over the current political situation that was fraught with “administrative deterioration,” corruption and “divisive politics,” that impeded unity.

Avid fans of ‘Thalapathy,’ as Vijay is addressed, celebrated the actor’s announcement. Thalapathy means General or Commander.

“Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam” would loosely translate to “Tamil Nadu Victory Party.”

The announcement prompted spontaneous celebrations from Vijay’s fans and supporters as they took to the streets and online fora to express their joy.

Speculations were rife for some time about the actor taking the political plunge in a state known for stars graduating from cinema to politics, such as the late veterans M G Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa and Vijayakant.

Vijay would be the president of the party, which he said would face the 2026 Assembly polls. It would not support anybody in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“People of Tamil Nadu are yearning for a political movement that would pave the way for a selfless, transparent, visionary and efficient administration that is free of corruption, and caste and religious differences,” he said.

Only a people’s movement can usher in a political change that, among others, would ensure Tamil Nadu’s rights.

On January 25, the party’s president and senior functionaries were picked at its General Council and Executive Council meetings here and its Constitution and bylaws were also approved.

After EC recognition and completion of Lok Sabha polls, “our political journey for the people of Tamil Nadu,” will start, he said, adding the party’s policies, flag, symbol and other plans would be finalised subsequently.

In the meantime, efforts will be made to prepare the party workers organisation wise and strengthen its infrastructure.