Talks for treaty on plastic pollution end without agreement

New Delhi: Countries on Friday failed to reach an agreement during the resumed fifth round of international talks in Geneva that could have led to the first-ever global treaty to curb plastic pollution, with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) saying negotiators will reconvene at a later date to be announced.

Govts negotiating the treaty were presented on Thursday with a new chair’s draft that omitted binding limits on plastic production and did not include a dedicated section on chemicals of concern.