‘Take up issues of TN fishermen’: Stalin to Modi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday urged Centre to take up the issues relating to the safety of fishermen and the retrieval of Katchatheevu island with the Sri Lankan Prime Minister during her visit to India from October 16-18. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he pointed out that Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya’s visit to Delhi presents a valuable opportunity to address the persistent challenges faced by Indian fishermen in the traditional fishing waters of the Palk Bay. “The fishing communities of Tamil Nadu continue to face significant hardships due to recurring incidents of harassment, attacks, and apprehensions by the

Sri Lankan Navy,” said the CM.