Take strict action against land encroachers: Adityanath to officials

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked officials to take strict action against land mafia and encroachers, saying such people should not be spared.

Adityanath met nearly 200 people at the Janata Darshan here, and assured them prompt and time-bound resolution of their grievances.

Asking officials to take immediate action on all complaints, he warned that any delay in redressal would not be tolerated, the state government said in a statement.

During the interaction, a significant number of complaints pertained to land encroachments.

Adityanath ordered officials to free the land of the poor and take strict legal action against land mafia in line with the state's zero-tolerance policy.

Those who illegally occupy land or displace the weak must not be spared, he said.

Several people sought financial assistance for medical treatment and the chief minister assured full government support in such cases.

He instructed officials to expedite the estimation process for treatment costs, so that aid could be disbursed swiftly.

Adityanath also assured a wheel-chair bound man that lack of funds would not hinder his treatment, the statement said.

Earlier in the morning, Adityanath offered prayers at Guru Gorakhnath's shrine and interacted with children in the temple premises.