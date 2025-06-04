Taj Mahal security enhanced with anti-drone system, advanced surveillance measures

Agra: In a significant move to bolster the security of the world-famous Taj Mahal, authorities have installed a sophisticated anti-drone system and introduced a high-end tethered drone to enhance surveillance capabilities.

The measures are part of a broader security overhaul aimed at safeguarding the monument from potential aerial threats and ensuring better monitoring of all movement in and around the protected zones.

The Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the Seven Wonders of the World, draws millions of visitors from across the globe each year. Given its historical significance and the high footfall, it has long been considered a sensitive site that requires multi-layered security.

Officials said the new systems are meant to address modern security challenges, especially those posed by the increasing use of drones for unauthorised photography, mischief, or even more serious threats.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Sonam Kumar confirmed that an advanced anti-drone system is now operational around the Taj Mahal. The system is designed to detect, track, and neutralise any drone flying within a 500-metre radius of the monument. “The system is capable of disabling unauthorised drones and identifying the individuals operating them,” she said.

The anti-drone technology is expected to significantly reduce the risk of aerial surveillance or possible drone attacks. It uses radio frequency jamming and signal disruption to bring down unauthorised drones safely, without causing damage to the monument or risking injury to the public.