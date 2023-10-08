‘Taipei looking forward to join hands with India, other nations to safeguard peace in Taiwan Strait’

NEW DELHI: Taiwan is looking forward to joining hands with India and other like-minded partners to strengthen the global supply chain and safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and Indo-Pacific, Taipei’s de-facto Ambassador Baushuan Ger has said.



Without naming China, the envoy said Taiwan, confronted by “unceasing cross-Strait military intimidation and grey-zone threats”, has continued to strengthen its self-defence capabilities and has consistently strived to serve as a force for good.

China has been ramping up its military offensive against the self-ruled island of more than 23 million people, triggering global concerns.

Ger made the remarks at a reception on Friday night that was organised to celebrate the upcoming Taiwanese National Day, which is on October 10. He said Taiwan will continue to play a crucial role in securing a resilient and robust global supply chain that protects critical technology from “exploitation”.

Taiwan produces over close to 60 per cent of the world’s semiconductors and over 90 per cent of the most advanced chips that are required for almost all electronic equipment such as smartphones, car components, data centres and AI technologies.

At present, over 3000 Indian students are studying in Taiwan. Though India and Taiwan do not have formal diplomatic ties, the bilateral trade relations have been on an upswing. In 1995, New Delhi set up the India-Taipei Association (ITA) in Taipei to to facilitate business, tourism and cultural exchanges. India-Taipei Association has also been authorised to provide all consular and passport services.