‘Tahawwur Rana stayed at Mumbai hotel days before the 26/11 attacks’

MUMBAI: In the supplementary chargesheet filed against Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, the city police have mentioned that he stayed for two days at a hotel in suburban Powai till November 21, 2008, days before the attacks, an official said.



The Mumbai police's crime branch on Monday submitted the over 400-page chargesheet, the fourth in the case so far, before a special court hearing the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases.

Rana, currently under detention in the United States, faces multiple charges for his role in the Mumbai attacks and is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 strikes.

The chargesheet mentions that Tahawwur Hussain Rana came to India on November 11, 2008 and stayed in the country till November 21. He spent two of these days at the Renaissance Hotel in Powai, a senior official of the Mumbai police's crime branch said on Tuesday.

"We have found documentary evidence against Rana and some statements in which his role in the conspiracy was established. The documentary evidence shows that Rana was actively involved in the conspiracy with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 strikes," he said.

Rana allegedly provided logistic support to the Lashkar-e-Taiba in carrying out the 26/11 terror attacks, he said.