Tader & son attacked after objecting to unruly act

Siliguri: A man and his son were allegedly assaulted after protesting an antisocial act at Batasi Railway Station in Kharibari area. The incident occurred on Tuesday night when local businessman Gopal Sarkar objected to the unruly behaviour of a youth at the station. Enraged, the youth allegedly attacked him.

Later, a group of youths, including women, arrived in a four-wheeler and allegedly assaulted Sarkar’s son at their hardware shop.

The shop was reportedly vandalised and looted. Hearing the commotion, other traders intervened and caught five accused, later handing them over to Kharibari police.

Based on a written complaint, police arrested Mohammad Hasim Uddin Sheikh, Hasibul Sheikh, Hasina Bibi, Rina Khatun and Menuka Khatun, all residents of Buraganj Chorna Jote.

The accused were produced in the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court on Wednesday. Police have started an investigation.