TA embarks on historic exp from Siachen to Andaman

New Delhi: The Territorial Army (TA) has embarked on its inaugural expedition from the Siachen Glacier in Ladakh to Indira Point in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, covering approximately 5,500 km. This multi-sport journey includes cycling, sailing, and scuba diving and is part of the TA’s platinum jubilee celebrations marking 75 years since its establishment on October 9, 2024. The expedition began on July 30, 2024.

The 21-member team was flagged off from the Siachen Glacier and reached New Delhi on July 21, 2024.

The official flag-off from New Delhi occurred on August 22, 2024, with Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, and Lt Gen Raju Baijal, DG of Territorial Army, in attendance. The journey will cover India by cycle to Chennai before heading to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, culminating at Indira Point, where the Tricolour will be hoisted underwater at 40 metres.