Systematic, strident attack on Constitution by BJP-RSS visible, says Cong prez Kharge

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday accused the BJP government of using every trick in its textbook to crush and curtail freedoms enshrined in the Constitution, and said every citizen should question the attack on the Constitution, its ethos and values.



His remarks come on Constitution Day, which marks the day when India adopted the Constitution in 1949.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “The Constitution of India is the lifeline of our Democracy”.

“As we observe and celebrate the 74th Constitution Day, we bow in utmost reverence to its makers for they guaranteed the social, economic and political rights of every Indian,” the Congress chief said.

Kharge charged that the present regime is using every trick in its textbook to crush and curtail all freedoms enshrined in the Constitution.

The “systematic and strident attack” on the Constitution by the BJP-RSS is visible in the “rampant misuse” of every nut and bolt of the government machinery, he alleged.

“As a nation state, we could soon reach a tipping point where social justice and harmony shall become a casualty and the rights of the weaker sections would be gradually seized.

“It is time to stand up against this politics of division and hate. The Indian National Congress is fighting this battle from the front,” Kharge said.

“Every citizen should question the attack on our Constitution, its ethos and its values,” he also said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said 74 years ago, the Constitution of India that is Bharat, was formally adopted by the Constituent Assembly.

“The PM and his drumbeaters will of course proclaim their allegiance to it. This is sheer hypocrisy on three counts,” he alleged.

First, he claimed, the RSS had nothing whatsoever to do with the making of the Constitution and had actually opposed it.