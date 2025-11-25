‘Synergy is armed forces’ strength’

Mumbai: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said the strength of armed forces lies in synergy and Operation Sindoor is an apt example of this.

He was speaking during the commissioning of INS Mahe. “The strength of our armed forces lies in synergy,” General Dwivedi said. The sea, land, skies form the single continuum of national security and together the Army, Navy and the Air Force form the trinity of India’s strategic strength. In the age of multi-domain operations, the country’s ability to act in concert from the depths of the ocean to the highest frontier will determine the security influence of the Indian republic, he said.

The Indian armed forces, he said, are in operation in every domain, from Ladakh to the Indian Ocean, from information warfare to joint logistics.