Synergia Conclave: 10th edition to be held in Delhi from Mar 11-13

New Delhi: The 10th edition of the Synergia Conclave 2026 to be held in the national capital from March 11 to 13, bringing together senior policymakers, defence leaders, regulators, technologists and industry heads to



deliberate on emerging strategic risks and governance challenges.

Organised by the Synergia Foundation, the conclave aims to move beyond broad discussions on global uncertainty to what organisers describe as “actionable statecraft.”

The focus this year spans artificial intelligence governance, energy resilience, supply chain security and geo-economic shifts reshaping national power structures.