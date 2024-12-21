‘Symbol of govt’s desperation’: Priyanka slams FIR against Rahul

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the FIR filed against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is a “symbol of government’s desperation” and claimed the BJP is indulging in distraction as it knows that the country will not tolerate its “insult” of B R Ambedkar.

The BJP knows that its real feelings about Ambedkar are out in the open and therefore it is afraid of the Opposition which is raising this issue, the Congress general secretary said in an obvious reference to Amit Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.

“This government is scared. This government is scared of a debate on the Adani issue, they are scared of any debate. They know their real feelings for Ambedkar ji are out in the open and therefore they are afraid of the Opposition because we are raising this issue,” she told reporters.

Asked about the FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi said, “This is a symbol of the government’s desperation. They have become so desperate that they are lodging false FIRs. Rahul ji can never push anyonea, I am his sister, I know him, he can never do such a thing.”

The country also knows it and is seeing how desperate the BJP has become that they are filing these arbitrary FIRs because they do not want a discussion on Adani and they know the country will not tolerate the manner in which they have insulted Ambedkar, she said. “That is why they are indulging in distraction,” Priyanka Gandhi added.

Police on Thursday registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, hours after the BJP filed a complaint, accusing him of physical assault and incitement” during a scuffle in Parliament premises. A police officer said the FIR has been registered under various.

The officer said police are likely to call Gandhi for questioning in connection with the case.