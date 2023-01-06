SYL issue: Khattar slams Kejriwal, says if Delhi CM has solution, he can share it with him, Mann or SC

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday criticised Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said he has any formula to resolve the SYL issue, he should share the same with Bhagwant Mann. Also, if not with us, then Arvind Kejriwal can also share the same formula with the Supreme Court. Kejriwal had earlier said that if the Prime Minister Narendra Modi can’t find solution for the SYL, he should call him (Kejriwal) for tea.



Talking to media persons in Delhi today, Khattar said that the Supreme Court, in its decision has clearly said that SYL should be built and both Haryana and Punjab should come to a mutual agreement for its construction. However, despite these directions, Punjab Chief Minister and his administrative wing are adamant about not resolving this issue.

“Instead of discussing this pivotal issue, the Punjab Chief Minister and his administrative wing repeatedly say that there is no water in the state. Rather they are asking to discuss sharing of water whereas a separate tribunal has been set up for discussing issues related to water sharing. Distribution of water will be done according to the recommendation of the tribunal," said Khattar.

Delhi is getting its legitimate water share from Haryana as per Supreme Court’s orders, CM

The Chief Minister said that meeting the needs of drinking water is the utmost priority of any government. Most of the water that Haryana is giving to Delhi is used for drinking purposes. Delhi is getting its complete water share from Haryana as per Supreme Court’s orders, he added. In response to a question, Khattar said that there is no reason to reduce Delhi’s water share. However, in Haryana, along with drinking water, a large part is also used for irrigation. The demand for water in Delhi and the NCR region will increase in the future and if we get water from somewhere like Punjab or any other source, then only we will be able to meet the demand of Delhi in the coming times. Everyone will have to work together to find such a way that the water needs of all areas are met, added Khattar.

By January 26, the pay scale of Patwaris will be increased

Responding to a question regarding the Patwaris strike, the Chief Minister said that a meeting was held with the Patwari Association, in which their main demands were agreed upon and they have called off the strike.