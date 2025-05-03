Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port commences night navigation

Kolkata: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) took a significant stride in its operational efficiency with the successful commencement of night navigation in the upper reaches of the river Hooghly, from Budge Budge to the Sea. The introduction of night navigation is poised to significantly reduce vessel turnaround time, ease river traffic congestion, and enhance overall port efficiency. Chairman of SMP Kolkata, Rathendra Raman, said, “This is a historic day for SMP Kolkata. The successful introduction of night navigation in the upper stretches of the Hooghly River is a testament to the scientific and technological approach adopted by the port. It will significantly improve operational efficiency and turnaround time, paving the way for enhanced trade throughput,”

Historically, the long and meandering 232-km river channel from sea to Kolkata Dock System (KDS), marked by restrictions in navigable depth and strong cross-tidal currents, posed a significant challenge for continuous vessel movement. The absence of night navigation between Diamond Harbour and Kolkata was a longstanding impediment to optimal maritime operations. Leveraging modern electronic aids like electronic charts and navigational simulators, and backed by significant improvements in navigational infrastructure—including track lights, transit lights and illuminated channel buoys —SMPK has now enabled seamless night-time vessel transit through the river channel.