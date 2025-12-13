Swami Brahmanand is man of his era and guiding light: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that Swami Brahmanand was a visionary ahead of his time, a towering figure whose light continues to guide our culture, thoughts, and society even today.

The Chief Minister was addressing followers who had come from Chuhar Majra, the birthplace of Swami Brahmanand Ji, at Sant Kabir Kutir, Chandigarh on Thursday late evening. He said the gathering was to honor the great ascetic, social reformer, and spiritual leader, Jagatguru Swami Brahmanand Ji, whose life was devoted to human service, religion, sacrifice, and nation-building. He offered his heartfelt respects and salutations to Swami Ji. On this occasion, Speaker, Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Harvinder Kalyan and MLA, Satpal Jamba were also present.

The Chief Minister said that the lives of saints and sages serve as guiding lights for society. Learning from them helps us sow the seeds of morality, sacrifice, love, and service in our own lives. Swami Ji’s life inspires us to protect and promote Indian culture, civilisation, and moral values. In today’s age of materialism, his teachings are more relevant than ever.

He highlighted that Swami Ji left home at a young age, received Vedic education from Gurukul Kurukshetra, and dedicated his knowledge, penance, and work to the welfare of humanity. A firm believer in Arya Samaj principles, he advocated monotheism, the worship of a formless God, and considered service to humanity as true devotion. During times when rural India lacked education and healthcare, and society was steeped in orthodoxy, Swami Brahmanand Ji ignited a spark of awareness through his words, writings, and actions. He studied the Vedas and Upanishads and authored numerous texts, offering society fresh perspectives and inspiration.

Saini emphasised Swami Ji’s mission of spreading education, particularly among women in rural areas, and his belief that a happy, civilised society rests on three pillars: cow protection, education, and social reform. In 1947, Swami Ji established the first model cow shelter at Gurukul Omkarpura. It is our duty to uphold morality, social values, and harmony by following the path shown by Swami Ji. This is the truest tribute to him. We must carry forward his noble work of social reform, education, and cow protection to new heights, he added.

The Chief Minister added that saints, sages, and gurus are an invaluable heritage. To preserve and cherish their legacy, the government has launched the ‘Sant Mahapurush Samman Evm Vichar Prasar Yojana’. Through this initiative, the messages of these great personalities are being shared to inspire future generations.