‘Swami Atmanand Ji Maharaj dedicated his entire life in upliftment of exploited, deprived’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that Haryana has been the birthplace of great personalities who have pioneered social, cultural, and religious transformations since the Vedic period.

These saints and reformers have guided humanity through their teachings, which continue to remain relevant even today. He said that Swami Atmanand Ji Maharaj dedicated his entire life to the upliftment of the exploited and deprived, consistently opposing casteism and discrimination. Through his association with the Arya Samaj, he made significant contributions toward eradicating social evils.

The CM was addressing the gathering at the 140th birth anniversary celebrations of the great freedom fighter and social reformer, Swami Atmanand Maharaj Ji.