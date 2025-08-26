Swadeshi should be everyone’s life mantra, says PM Modi

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said swadeshi should be everyone’s life mantra, adding that his government’s Make in India initiative has created a favourable environment for both global and domestic manufacturers. “The world will drive electric vehicles that are made in India, Modi said, after flagging off Maruti Suzuki’s first electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, at the brand’s Hansalpur facility in Gujarat. Modi asked people to buy only swadeshi products, adding it is not important who makes the investment, but what matters is that the hard work for making the product should be of Indians.

In that way, Maruti Suzuki is also a swadeshi company, he said. Modi said swadeshi should be every Indian’s life mantra. “My definition of swadeshi is where money is invested by anybody but work is done by Indians,” he added. “Today is a great day for 'Make in India' as e-vehicles made in the country will be exported to 100 countries. The world will drive electric vehicles that are made in India,” he said. The Make in India initiative has created a favourable environment for both global and domestic manufacturers, Modi said. In the last decade, electronics production in India has increased by 500 per cent, mobile production has increased by 2,700 per cent and defence production rose by 200 per cent, Modi said. India has the power of democracy, the advantage of demography and a very large pool of skilled workforce, Modi said. “This creates a win-win situation for every partner of ours,” he said. “Today, the entire world is looking towards India. At such a time, no state should lag behind. Every state should take advantage of this opportunity,” he said. “Investors coming to the country should be so confused that they think: should I go to this state or that state,” Modi said. “I invite all states to compete in reforms, pro-development policies and in good governance,” he added. “India is not going to stop here. In the sectors where we have performed well, we aim to do even better. That is why we are emphasising Mission Manufacturing. In the coming time, our focus will be on futuristic industries,” he said. India is taking off in the semiconductor sector, Modi said.