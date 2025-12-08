‘Swadeshi Rath Yatra’ flagged off from Kaithal

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said recruitment will soon be conducted in various departments in Haryana, which will provide employment opportunities to the youth.

He said the BJP government, which provides jobs without ‘parchi-kharchi’, is the true protector of public interest. Jobs are being provided strictly on merit and it is a matter of pride that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself mentioned this in the Lok Sabha.

Chief Minister Saini was addressing a programme at RKSD College in Kaithal.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government in Haryana is working to fulfil the resolve of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Today, India is the world’s fourth-largest economic power. Prime Minister Modi has called upon the nation that if India wants to become the world’s third-largest economic power, the path must go through becoming self-reliant.

Therefore, he appealed to everyone to buy and sell only products made in India.

He said it is the identity of every BJP worker that they protect the interests of the youth and the people of the state.

He said before the elections, the Haryana BJP government had taken 217 resolutions, out of which 50 have already been fulfiled, and 90 more will be completed soon. After coming to power, the government provided gas cylinders to women for Rs 500.

Under the Lado Laxmi Yojana, women are being given Rs 2,100, every month fulfiling the government’s

promise. Two instalments have already been given under this scheme.

He said that eligible poor families are being allotted plots, and 550 flats are being allotted in Sonipat as well.

Making a major announcement, the Chief Minister said roads damaged due to rain have been repaired, and all such damaged roads in the State will be restored by the end of this year. For this, instructions have been issued to ensure coordination among six departments.

He said under the leadership of PM Modi, the government across the country is working so effectively for public welfare that the opposition is left without any issue. Therefore, the Opposition is spreading lies. BJP workers should take the government’s policies to the people and expose such misinformation.

He instructed party workers to listen to “Mann Ki Baat” and to involve village elders as chairpersons during such gatherings, giving them honour and respect.

He also urged them to promote plantation drives.