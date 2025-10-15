Swadeshi fairs to be held across MP urban bodies, says Vijayvargiya

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday announced that Swadeshi fairs will be organised in every urban local body across the state to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building an Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Vijayvargiya said the initiative is part of the state government’s wider efforts to support local industries, artisans, small entrepreneurs, and self-help groups. “These fairs will serve as a platform to showcase indigenous products, boost self-reliance, and strengthen the Prime Minister’s call for ‘vocal for local,” he said.

He added that the state government plans to hold these fairs in all 230 constituencies, ensuring local communities and urban populations get the opportunity to participate, purchase, and promote homegrown products. “This initiative will pave the way for making Madhya Pradesh an Atmanirbhar state, in line with the country’s vision, while supporting the development of urban local bodies’ economies and empowering them. The fairs will also create a direct link between local producers and consumers,” Vijayvargiya emphasised.

The fairs are expected to “generate employment, empower local artisans and traders, and create awareness among citizens about the benefits of supporting domestic products—essential for sustainable economic growth.”