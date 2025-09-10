‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ prog: Ministries discuss plans

NEW DELHI: The Union Housing and Urban Affairs ministry (MoHUA) and the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) of the Jal Shakti ministry on Tuesday held a high-level preparatory meeting to discuss arrangements for the upcoming ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ (SHS) 2025 campaign.

The meeting, co-chaired by the Union Urban Affairs minister and the Jal Shakti minister, brought together state and UT ministers responsible for urban and rural sanitation, along with senior officials.

The nationwide campaign will run from September 17 to October 2 under the theme “Swachhotsav”, aligning with the festive season. It aims to promote clean and green festivities through community participation and cultural traditions.

Urban Affairs minister Manohar Lal said cleanliness must be treated as a year-round responsibility and described Swachhata as a “shared dharma”.

Meanwhile, Jal Shakti minister C R Patil underlined that, in the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the campaign has become a true jan andolan. He said SHS 2025 is not only about cleanliness drives but also about embracing cleanliness as a culture.