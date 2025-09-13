Swachhata Abhiyan started by CM ensure cleanliness

Chandigarh: The Swachhata Abhiyan started in Haryana has now started showing result in the state.

In Gurugram, this initiative has not only changed the city’s appearance but also infused awareness and enthusiasm among citizens.

With the guidance of the Chief Minister, the administrative team and the active participation of the people, there has been a remarkable improvement in cleanliness in many areas of Gurugram.

The beauty of parks, roads, markets, and public places has returned. Citizens say that the level of cleanliness in the city has now improved.

The biggest highlight of this campaign was that Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini himself participated in “shramdaan” (voluntary labour) to spread the message of cleanliness and motivated people to ensure active participation.

Local citizens, social organisations, RWAs (Resident Welfare Associations), and volunteer groups

voluntarily took part in the cleanliness drive.

In many areas, people themselves took the initiative to streamline waste management, clean streets and neighbourhoods, and contributed to beautifying the environment through tree plantation.

The Chief Minister said that cleanliness is not only the responsibility of the government or the administration but a public movement.

Unless every citizen understands his responsibility and cooperates, the real purpose of this campaign cannot be fulfilled.

People have wholeheartedly adopted this call of the Chief Minister and have pledged to make continuous efforts to maintain cleanliness around them.

This initiative is not just a one-day programme but will continue as a long-term campaign.