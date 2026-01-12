‘Swachh Jal Abhiyan’ launched; Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister orders zero tolerance on unsafe water

Bhopal: In the wake of deaths caused by contaminated drinking water in Indore, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has launched a statewide ‘Swachh Jal Abhiyan’, stressing that ensuring safe drinking water for every citizen is the primary responsibility of urban local bodies and rural agencies.

Addressing a high-level meeting at the State Hanger on Saturday, the Chief Minister said there should be zero tolerance towards the supply of contaminated drinking water. “Regular testing of drinking water quality must be ensured in both urban and rural areas. If contamination is found, immediate alternative arrangements should be made. Under no circumstances should polluted water be supplied,” he said.

The campaign comes after the recent outbreak in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, where several people died after allegedly consuming sewage-contaminated water. Calling the situation a serious challenge, CM Yadav said it must be dealt with firmly and responsibly so that Madhya Pradesh sets an example for the rest of the country.

The Swachh Jal Abhiyan will be implemented in two phases—from January 10 to February 28 and from March 1 to March 31. As part of the initiative, a dedicated ‘Jal Sunwai’ (Water Hearing) mechanism has been introduced to address public complaints related to drinking water, with hearings to be held every Tuesday.

Yadav instructed authorities to urgently repair leakages in drinking water pipelines, particularly at points vulnerable to sewage contamination, and ensure safe water reaches every household. He also appreciated the use of a GIS-based app by the Urban Development Department for monitoring water supply systems, warning that strict action would be taken against officials found negligent in implementing the campaign.

Urban Development and Housing (UD&H) Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, mayors, district panchayat presidents, commissioners, collectors, municipal commissioners, CEOs of district panchayats, and public representatives from urban and rural areas joined the meeting through video conferencing.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, ACS (UD&H), Sanjay Dubey and UADD Commissioner Sanket Bhondve were present during the meeting.

Key measures under the campaign include cleaning of all water treatment plants and storage tanks, GIS mapping of water and sewer pipelines, identification of interconnection and leakage points, robotic inspection of pipelines, regular testing of drinking water sources, monitoring of sewage treatment plants, and implementation of both short- and long-term corrective measures.