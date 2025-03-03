* Under Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, the Government of India has approved projects worth Rs 3,482 crore (Central share: Rs 1,706 crore).

* In wastewater management, Rs 2,406.90 crore has been sanctioned for projects across 352 urban bodies:

* DPRs of 208 bodies approved by the State Level Technical Committee (SLTC); tenders issued for 173 bodies.

* 195 desludging vehicles worth Rs 37.05 crore deployed in 145 urban bodies.

* Rs 102.30 crore has been allocated for constructing 703 public/community toilets with 5,788 seats across 132 urban bodies.

* Rs 1,001 crore (Central share: Rs 367 crore) has been sanctioned for solid waste management projects across 413 urban bodies:

* Rs 301 crore sanctioned for legacy waste dumpsite remediation projects in 108 urban bodies.

* Rs 183.30 crore allocated for 7 cluster-based CBG plants (covering 10 bodies) for energy generation from wet waste.

* Rs 329.78 crore approved for setting up MRF centers and composting units in 347 urban bodies.

* Rs 46.83 crore allocated for 31 cluster-based sanitary landfill projects covering 260 urban bodies.

* Rs 15.40 crore sanctioned for 28 road sweeping machines in 6 NCAP cities (Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Sagar, and Dewas).

* Rs 12.41 crore sanctioned for C&D waste management projects in Jabalpur, Gwalior, and Dewas.

* Rs 36.61 crore approved for transfer station construction in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior.

* Rs 88.05 crore approved in principle for 2 cluster-based Waste-to-Energy units covering 8 urban bodies.

* A total of 7,082 motorised garbage collection vehicles worth Rs 424.92 crore have been provided to urban bodies.

Automated Building Plan Approval System (ABPAS)

* To simplify the building permit process in all urban bodies, the deemed/instant approval process has been extended to residential plots up to 186 square meters (previously 105 square meters). Beneficiaries can now obtain building permits themselves.

* From January 1, 2024, to date, 11,180 approvals have been issued under the deemed/instant approval process, generating Rs 16.01 crore in revenue.

* Through ABPAS, a total of 25,686 approvals have been issued from January 1, 2024, generating Rs 73.64 crore in revenue.

* An online compounding facility has been introduced for buildings constructed up to 30 per cent beyond the approved limits. Initially valid until August 31, 2024, this facility was extended to December 31, 2024.

* The development of ABPAS 3.0 is underway at the Directorate level to sustain online building permit processing in all urban bodies.

* ABPAS 3.0 will integrate online processes for coloniser licenses, colony development permits, and colony completion certificates.

* The new ABPAS 3.0 will also extend online building permit processing to MPIDC and MSME sectors.