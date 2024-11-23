SVMCM scholarship portal opens for applications

Kolkata: The application process for the Swami Vivekananda Merit-Cum-Means Scholarship for this year has been opened, with the portal becoming accessible from November 20.

The state government initiated this scholarship scheme in 2011 to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from economically disadvantaged families pursuing higher education.

Eligible students from Class XI to the Ph.D. level can apply for this scholarship, which offers monthly stipends ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 8,000, depending on the course.

In 2021, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee revised the eligibility criteria for this scholarship, lowering the required percentage from 75 per cent to 60 per cent for students passing state board exams. This criterion remains unchanged this year. Additionally, the upper limit for family income is set at Rs. 2,50,000 per annum under this scheme.