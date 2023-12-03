Suvendu’s remarks on MGNREGA prove BJP’s dwindling electoral prospects in Bengal: TMC

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday came down heavily on Suvendu Adhikari for stating that the BJP-led Central government was withholding Bengal’s rightful due under the MGNREGA and Awas Yojana scheme.



Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh exposed Adhikari saying the comments made by him at a BJP public meeting in Khejuri on Saturday prove that BJP is getting anxious about their dwindling electoral prospects in the state.

While addressing a gathering in East Midnapore, Adhikari boasted of withholding funds for MGNREGA and Awas Yojana despite Trinamool’s historic Dilli Cholo movement and Raj Bhavan Abhiyan led by Trinamool National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

“Adhikari, who was recently named in an FIR lodged against several BJP leaders for disrespecting the National Anthem on November 29, also appeared miffed when asked about his insulting remarks against tribals on December 1,” said a press statement issued by Trinamool.

Slamming Suvendu Adhikari for his uncivilised remarks, Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja said: “Today in Khejuri, Suvendu Adhikari publicly said that Abhishek Banerjee had given financial assistance to those whose wages under MGNREGA were pending.

This shows that he admitted that the BJP-led Central government is depriving Bengal of its rightful due to political reasons.