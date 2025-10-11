Suvendu stresses over conducting SIR in Bengal by ECI

KOLKATA : BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday staged a demonstration outside the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office in West Bengal over conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengal by the Election Commission of India.(ECI).

According to Adhikari, if the TMC government does not allow the process of SIR, BJP leaders will stage intensive demonstrations in various parts of the state.

According to BJP leader, the ECI has already assured that no valid voters will be left out of the voter list, then why TMC is raising baseless allegations against the ECI. This needs to be stopped.

Adhikari, has also sought ECI action against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly slapping baseless allegations against a section of the Commission officials, especially targeting the CEO, West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal.

On Wednesday, while addressing media persons at the state secretariat, Mamata Banerjee, without naming Agarwal, said that one particular officer, who has stayed in West Bengal, had several “charges of corruption against him”.

“I will reveal those when the time comes. I hope that he will not act beyond his authority. He is unnecessarily threatening the state government officials. The state

administration is yet to be taken over by the ECI. Then why is the Commission holding meetings with the booth-level officers now?” the Chief Minister asked.