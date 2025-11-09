Sustainable development ‘only true path to progress’, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that the integrated model developed under the Urban Development and Mobility Programme is helping build resilient cities and contributing to the nation’s broader goal of long-term, sustainable growth. Sustainable development is the only true path to progress, he asserted.

Speaking at the 18th Urban Mobility India Conference in Gurugram, Saini addressed delegates from various states and visited an exhibition showcasing advances in urban development and mobility. He said the conference provides a crucial platform for adopting innovative urban solutions and supports India’s aspiration to become a developed nation by 2047. Hosting the national conference for the first time was a matter of pride for Haryana, he added. Saini said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision emphasises that India’s progress is no longer centred solely around megacities. Tier-2 and tier-3 cities are transforming rapidly, and mobility systems must be adapted to support inclusive, balanced development in these emerging centres. Sustainable mobility and transit-oriented development, he stressed, are now central to urban planning. He noted that both the Centre and the state are working to make transit-oriented development the foundation of city design. Integrated transport networks, he said, will help curb unplanned urbanisation and ensure efficient use of resources. The conference aims to familiarise cities with the best available urban transport practices and enables policy makers to exchange ideas that can lead to greener, safer, and efficient mobility systems. He also announced the rapid expansion of EV charging infrastructure.