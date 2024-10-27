‘Sustainable development a journey, not destination’

Kolkata: Rajanveer Singh Kapoor, special secretary of the Sundarbans Affairs Department, said that the Sundarban region faces unique challenges that demand innovative and sustainable solutions.

“Sustainable development is not a destination but a journey,” he added during an event organised by Young Indians (Yi) Kolkata at the Kolkata Creativity Centre.

Two major ‘White Papers’ were released at the event. One highlighted transformative projects in the Sundarbans reflecting two years of dedicated community work, while the second focused on the critical topic of financial

literacy for children.

Kapoor emphasised the need to address both environmental and socio-economic challenges. “The efforts of Young Indians not only address immediate needs but also lay the foundation for future growth. The rainwater harvesting projects, in particular, have significantly improved access to clean water, enhancing the quality of life for villagers,” he said.

Baibhav Agarwal, Chair of Yi Kolkata, emphasised the importance of involving local communities in these projects to ensure sustainability:

“Our journey in the Sundarbans has been about building resilience. From tackling environmental challenges to creating job opportunities, the focus has been on empowering these communities in a way that supports long-term sustainability,” he said.