Suspicious object resembling missile parts found near Chintpurni in Himachal

Una/Nurpur (HP): Amid the military conflict between India and Pakistan, a suspicious metal object resembling parts of a missile was found at Behad village near the Chintpurni temple in Una district, officials said on Saturday.

Two other suspicious objects resembling remains of a drone and a missile were also found at two places in the Indora area of Nurpur in Kangra district, they said.

While the suspected remains of a drone shot down by the Indian Army was found at Damtal village near Pathankot, debris resembling missile parts were recovered from Jota village, police confirmed.

Behad, located around 10 km from the famous Chintpurni temple, reverberated with the sound of an explosion at 1.30 am on Saturday amid a complete blackout in the region, the officials said.

The village is adjacent to Punjab, which shares a 532-km border with Pakistan.

There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property.

According to the officials, the locals spotted the object on Saturday morning and informed the police. Confirming the development, the district administration said in a statement that while preliminary investigation suggested that the object was inactive, a team of experts was examining it.

Pakistan tried to launch attacks in the northern region on Friday night and it seemed that the broken part of a defused rocket fell at Behad village, the officials said.

Police have cordoned off the area and told the residents to remain alert and not go near such objects, if found, as they could cause damage.

People in Hamirpur also spent a sleepless night after sounds of Army aircraft pierced through the area around 2 am on Saturday, with many residents turning off lights at their homes, the officials said.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Amarjeet Singh has directed all the departments to remain alert and be prepared for any emergency situation.

He also urged people to avoid spreading misinformation on social media and be aware of AI-generated fake news and videos.