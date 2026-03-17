Suspension of 8 LS MPs likely to be revoked today

New Delhi: The suspension of eight Opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha is likely to be revoked on Tuesday, sources said, citing a decision taken at a meeting convened by Speaker Om Birla.

Seven Congress and a CPI(M) MP were suspended for unruly behaviour, following a resolution passed by the Lok Sabha in the first part of the Budget Session.

While the eight MPs were suspended for the entire session that is scheduled to conclude on April 2, Opposition parties have been urging the speaker to revoke the suspensions during one of the sittings of the Lok Sabha.

When Congress members had urged Birla to revoke the suspensions, he had said such action is taken when someone climbs on tables. The revocation of suspension of the eight MPs has been a key demand of the Opposition since the second leg of the Budget Session commenced on March 9. MPOST

The sources said there was a general consensus at the meeting that Opposition members will restrict themselves in the Well of the House and not cross over to the treasury benches.

Tearing papers, climbing on chairs and tables and using AI-generated posters will also be avoided by the Opposition parties to register their protests.

Birla expressed “deep concern” on Sunday over the showing of banners, placards, posters and use of certain language in the House by some MPs, and urged the leaders of all political parties to ensure discipline and high ethical conduct among their members.