Suspense prolongs as Cong delays to name candidates for Amethi & Rae Bareli

Lucknow: Uncertainty continues to grip Rae Bareli and Amethi constituencies as the Congress party delays the announcement of its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



Despite the completion of the nomination process for the first phase, these pivotal constituencies, considered traditional strongholds for Congress, remain devoid of declared contenders.

Late on Wednesday evening, Congress unveiled candidates for four constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, but the absence of Rae Bareli and Amethi from the list has left party workers and supporters disheartened.

Party officials are adopting a cautious approach, opting to “wait and watch” as speculation mounts.

Leaders from Amethi and Rae Bareli have held discussions with Priyanka Gandhi and other senior figures within the party, advocating for a candidate from the Gandhi family to contest in these areas.

Some within the Congress ranks suggest Priyanka Gandhi could contest from Rae Bareli following her mother Sonia Gandhi’s decision to opt for Rajya Sabha over a Lok Sabha candidacy.

Speculation also surrounds the potential candidacy of Varun Gandhi from Amethi under the India Alliance banner.

However, conflicting reports emerge, with Varun’s secretary indicating his reluctance to contest from Pilibhit or Amethi.

A senior BJP leader hinted that Varun was offered a candidacy in Rae Bareli but declined.

The lack of discussion on Amethi and Rae Bareli candidates during the Congress’s Central Election Committee meeting further adds to the confusion within the party.