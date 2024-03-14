Suspended Congress MP Preneet Kaur joins BJP

New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP and suspended Congress leader Preneet Kaur joined the BJP here on Thursday, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the work done by his government in the last 10 years.



Kaur, a four-time MP from Punjab’s Patiala and a former Union minister, was suspended by the Congress for alleged anti-party activities in February last year soon after her husband, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, joined the BJP, quitting the grand old party.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of the Congress’ Punjab unit, had sent a complaint to the party high command, accusing Kaur of indulging in anti-party activities to help the BJP.

Addressing a joint press conference with BJP leaders at the party headquarters here, Kaur expressed her happiness over joining the party.

She also thanked Prime Minister Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and the “entire BJP family” for giving her an opportunity to work with the party.

Praising Modi’s leadership, Kaur said she decided to join the BJP looking

at his policies and the work done by his government in the last 10 years.

“I am fully confident that our children’s future and our country will remain secure under his (Modi’s) leadership and policies,” she told reporters.

Kaur said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, initiatives such as ‘Viksit Bharat’ are shaping India’s future, and ensuring its security and advancement.”

“The time has come when all should come together” for the progress of the country, she added.