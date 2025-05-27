Suspected Khalistani terrorist killed in blast in Amritsar

Chandigarh: A suspected Khalistani terrorist died in a blast while retrieving explosive material from a vacant area on the Majitha road bypass in Punjab's Amritsar on Tuesday, police said. The intensity of the explosion, which took place around 9:30 am, was such that both arms of the man were blown off. Deputy Inspector General (Border Range) Satinder Singh said the man is suspected to have links with some terror organisation like Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

The man came here to retrieve the explosive material and thereafter, the blast took place, he said. "The explosive material was in his hands when the blast took place," Singh told reporters in Amritsar. "We are investigating his identity and the terror organisation he belonged to," he said. Replying to a question, the DIG said the man was yet to be identified. "As per circumstantial evidence, it is clear that this man was a member of some terrorist organisation," Singh said, adding police got some vital clues from the man's pocket which indicated his links with some terror outfit. A team of Forensic Science Laboratory is investigating to find out whether it was an IED (improvised explosive device) blast or grenade blast. Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police Maninder Singh said the man was retrieving some explosive material when the blast happened, possibly due to mishandling. Locals reported hearing a loud blast followed by a panic in the area, which has since been cordoned off by police. The DIG appealed to people not to panic, saying "we will soon trace this case".