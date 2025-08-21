Suspected drones sighted in border areas of Jammu, search operation launched

Jammu: A suspected drone was spotted by locals in a border area of the Jammu district on Thursday, prompting security agencies to launch a search operation, officials said.

Residents reported the sighting to security agencies on Thursday in the Gajansoo border area, they said.

Police and other security forces immediately launched a search operation in the area, officials added.

A senior officer said it is not yet clear whether the drone originated from this side or across the border. Investigation into the matter is underway.

The International Border in the Jammu district is guarded by the Border Security Force. Authorities continue to remain on high alert as drone activities along the border pose serious security concerns.