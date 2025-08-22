Suspected dinosaur-era fossils found during pond excavation

Jaisalmer: Fossil-like remains, including a large bone-shaped structure and petrified wood, have been discovered during the excavation of a pond near a village in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, raising the possibility of the site being linked to the prehistoric dinosaur era.

These unusual stone formations, resembling a large skeletal structure, were found in Megha village by locals while digging near the pond. Some of the pieces resemble fossilised wood, while others look like bones. Experts say fossilised wood is not uncommon in western Rajasthan, but the presence of bone-like formations makes this find unusual.

Fatehgarh Sub-Divisional Magistrate and the Tehsildar visited the site on Wednesday and inspected the remains.

“We have informed higher authorities, and a team from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) is expected at the spot for scientific investigation. After a complete investigation, we will be able to confirm the age and type of fossil,” Fatehgarh SDM Bharatraj Gurjar told the news agency on Thursday.

“Some of the structures have the appearance of petrified wood, but there is also a large formation which looks skeletal. This combination suggests that the remains could be millions of years old, possibly belonging to the dinosaur era,” archaeologist Parth Jagani said.

However, experts cautioned against drawing conclusions before scientific tests.

“These remains are visible on the surface rather than coming out from deep excavation. It is possible that they are not very ancient and may be only 50 to 100 years old. Only carbon dating and other methods of scientific analysis can determine their true age,” said Professor Shyam Sunder Meena.

Officials said the suspected fossils were found embedded in stone ridges near the pond, a setting often associated with ancient sedimentary deposits. Fossilised wood has previously been reported from the Thar desert, but the discovery of a skeletal-like structure in combination makes this case notable.

Villagers gathered at the site in large numbers after the discovery, sharing videos and photos of the remains on social media. The unusual find has sparked speculation that the site could provide new evidence of the region’s prehistoric past.