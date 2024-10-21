Suspect in Narela attempted murder case held

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year-old Delhi University student in connection with a sensational murder and attempt-to-murder case registered at the Narela Police Station.



The accused has been identified as Sahil (25) resident of Swatantra Nagar, Narela, Delhi.

According to the police, the accused had been on the run following an incident that left one person dead and two others severely injured in Narela.

The case was registered under an FIR, and involved charges of murder and physical assault with gunshot injuries, leading to the death of a property office owner.

The arrest follows a shooting that occurred on September 4, at Veer Properties, Gonda Road, Narela. Police were alerted to the scene where three individuals had sustained gunshot wounds. Two of the injured, Praveen and Kulbir, were taken to the hospital, while a third victim, Manish, the owner of the Veer Properties office, was found dead on a sofa.

The incident stemmed from a heated argument over an unpaid sum of Rs 20,000, escalating into a violent confrontation involving physical assault and gunfire.

During the investigation, local police arrested two suspects, Deepak and Ashish, who are now in judicial custody. However, Sahil managed to evade capture by frequently changing locations. The case was transferred to the Crime Branch to locate him. A dedicated team led by Inspector Sandeep Tushir, under Assistant Commissioner of Police Narender Singh, conducted several raids based on local intelligence.

After persistent efforts, they received a tip-off about Sahil’s whereabouts and successfully apprehended him at Green Valley Apartments in Narela.

Sahil, born in 1999, had dropped out of a BA programme at Delhi University.