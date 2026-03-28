Surya Tilak lights up Ram Lalla

Ayodhya: A precisely aligned beam of sunlight falls on the forehead of Ram Lalla at exactly 12 noon on Friday, marking the Surya Tilak ritual on the occasion of Ram Navami at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.



The illumination lasts for about nine minutes and draws large numbers of devotees to witness the rare alignment of faith and science. The radiant mark, measuring about 58 mm or 5.8 centimetres, appears on the deity’s forehead as sunlight is channelled through a specially designed system. Scientists involved in the process say the exact duration of the tilak remains between three to three-and-a-half minutes, with nearly two minutes of full illumination at the centre.

The arrangement uses a series of mirrors and lenses to direct sunlight with precision into the sanctum. A team of ten Indian scientists stationed at the temple ensures the successful execution of the ritual. The Surya Tilak, first performed in 2024 after trial runs by Bengaluru-based experts, is now carried out with improved accuracy. Temple priest Pandit Satyendra Das says the moment holds deep significance for devotees, describing it as a symbol of divine blessings at the birthplace of Lord Ram after centuries of waiting.

The ritual takes place amid elaborate arrangements and chanting inside the sanctum, where fourteen priests remain present during the moment associated with the birth of Lord Ram. The event is broadcast live through six cameras installed in the temple complex.

On Ram Navami, the temple sees a surge in footfall, with an estimated one million devotees expected to visit, compared to the usual daily average of around 70,000. Celebrations are also reported from thousands of temples across the region.

To manage the crowd, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra extends darshan hours from 5 am to 11 pm, three hours longer than the usual schedule. Entry for special category visitors remains restricted for half an hour before and after the Surya Tilak.

The day begins with Mangala Aarti at 3:30 am, followed by rituals including Abhishek and Shringar. The deity is dressed in yellow attire and the sanctum is decorated with flowers.

After the ceremonial birth moment, an offering of 56 varieties of food is made to the deity. The offering includes fruits and preparations made from fasting ingredients such as water chestnut flour and buckwheat flour, along with coriander and ram dana panjiri.

The total offering is about 10 quintals and is later distributed among devotees.