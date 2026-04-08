Survey says 42.5% Indians ‘deprioritise’ health, 46% fail to maintain consistency

New Delhi: With as many as “42.5 per cent” of Indians admitting they sideline their health during busy periods and “57.8 per cent” saying they understand what is good for them but struggle to follow through, a survey released on Tuesday has flagged a growing gap between awareness and action.



The data-led study by wellness platform Habuild, based on responses from over 5,000 individuals across metro and tier one, two and three cities, on the occasion of World Health Day also found that “46 per cent” of respondents actively try to stay fit but fail to maintain consistency.

Nearly 90 per cent of participants were women aged 45 and above.

“While 57.8 per cent of respondents say they understand what’s good for their health, they are unable to sustain it, and 46 per cent report actively trying to stay fit but failing to maintain consistency. This indicates that the challenge is no longer about awareness, but about integrating healthy habits into everyday life,” revealed the report.

The survey underscored how everyday trade-offs—such as skipping workouts, delaying walks due to household responsibilities, or compromising on sleep—continue to push health down the list of priorities.

The findings also revealed gender-specific barriers to consistency.

Women were found to be more likely to deprioritise their health due to family and household responsibilities, resulting in irregular routines, while men, despite higher intent, struggle with discipline and follow-through.

Lifestyle pressures emerged as key obstacles to maintaining health.

According to the study, “28 per cent” of respondents cited family responsibilities as the biggest barrier, followed by “19.6 per cent” who attributed it to work-related stress and “17.5 per cent” who pointed to lack of motivation.

“Notably, one in ten Indians reported not spending even 30 minutes a week on their health, underscoring how easily wellness is sidelined amid competing priorities,” it added.

The survey also pointed to rising awareness around preventive health.

Over “51.5 per cent” of respondents believe lifestyle diseases will be India’s biggest health challenge in the next decade, while “27.4 per cent” identified mental health as a growing concern, though this awareness has yet to translate into consistent behaviour.

The study further highlighted evolving preferences in how individuals approach wellness.

About “58.7 per cent” of respondents said structured programmes would help them take their health more seriously, while “71 per cent” believed that community-driven wellness improves consistency.

Additionally, over “54 per cent” expressed greater trust in structured wellness platforms over informal advice or influencers.